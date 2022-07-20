Borlaug Fellows Announced

A new team of fellows is advancing agricultural research. That’s today’s This Land of Ours.

North Carolina State professor Dr. Adrienne Tucker (left) and Turkish scientist Dr. Kemal Melih Taskin (center) meet the FAS Global Leadership Program officials and FAS leadership, including Administrator Daniel Whitely (right of Dr. Taskin) and Associate Administrator Brooke Jamison (left of Dr. Taskin).

Picture provided by USDA.

USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service has announced the 2022 Borlaug Fellows. Since 2004, the Norman E. Borlaug International Agricultural Science and Technology Fellowship Program has promoted agricultural productivity, food security, trade, and economic growth. Since the program’s inception, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has sponsored almost 900 Borlaug fellows from 69 countries via the Office of Global Programs.

The Borlaug Fellowship Program provides between 8 to 12 weeks of training and collaborative research opportunities to early and mid-career scientists, researchers, or policymakers from developing and middle-income countries. Among the fellows selected this year is Dr. Kemal Melih Taskin from a university in Turkey. For Dr. Taskin’s Borlaug Fellowship, he will be researching the genetics of an asexual reproduction system through seed.

