Boosting Beef Demand Through Sustainability and Consumer Trust

As consumer interest in beef continues to grow, so does their desire to understand how that beef is raised. From animal welfare to environmental stewardship, transparency and sustainability are taking center stage in the modern beef industry. According to Kirsten Nichols, a sustainability and animal care scientist with Certified Angus Beef, cattle producers don’t need to overhaul their operations to meet consumer expectations—they’re already doing much of the work. The key is communicating it.

Embracing Sustainability Without Reinventing the Ranch

Nichols emphasizes that most ranchers are already implementing practices that support sustainability and animal welfare. “Realistically, you’re doing a lot of these things already today,” she says. “When it comes to cattle care and the environment, it’s now just about showing it.”

She points to the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program as a prime example. The BQA program promotes best practices in cattle management and animal care. By encouraging ranchers to become BQA certified, the industry can build consumer trust through verified standards and education.

Building Consumer Trust Through Certification

Recent consumer research confirms that even modest steps—such as obtaining BQA certification—make a difference in how beef is perceived. Nichols explains that certifications help signal to consumers that producers are professionals who engage in ongoing education and apply the latest research from land-grant universities.

“The BQA program is built on that research,” Nichols explains. “It increases consumer trust and is also a good thing for the cattle producer.”

The Power of Sharing the Producer’s Story

Nichols also encourages cattle producers to be proactive in telling their stories. While it might seem like a small effort, sharing insights into ranch practices helps consumers better understand and appreciate the work behind every pound of beef.

“Behind every pound of beef that gets sold in this country, it ties back to a family somewhere,” she says. Producers want to leave the land, the cattle, and the industry better than they found it—and consumers value that commitment.

Conclusion

As beef demand grows, so too does the opportunity for cattle producers to connect with consumers through transparency and sustainability. Programs like BQA, along with consistent communication, allow producers to earn trust while continuing the legacy of responsible, family-centered ranching.

Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.