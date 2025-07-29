Bonsai Robotics Acquires farm-ng in AgTech Merger

Two California AgTech Leaders Join Forces to Revolutionize Crop Management

In a bold move that promises to accelerate the evolution of agricultural automation, San Jose-based Bonsai Robotics has announced the acquisition of farm-ng, Inc., a Watsonville startup known for its modular electric robot, the Amiga. This strategic merger brings together two of California’s most innovative AgTech companies to deliver cutting-edge, AI-driven crop management solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern farming.

Lorrie Boyer has this report for AgNet West:

Unlocking the Power of AI in the Orchard

Bonsai Robotics has developed software that transforms existing farm equipment into autonomous machines using computer vision, rather than GPS. This approach offers a significant advantage in dusty orchard environments, where GPS-based systems often fail to perform reliably. The company’s focus has been on orchard crops such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, using their AI-powered VisionSteer harvester, which is designed to handle complex agricultural environments with precision.

Earlier this year, Bonsai raised $15 million in Series A funding, underscoring investor confidence in their mission to scale production of their VisionSteer platform and expand the reach of their autonomous technology.

farm-ng’s Amiga: Modular Robots for Smaller Farms

Farm-ng brings deep expertise in hardware engineering, computing systems, and sensor integration. The company’s flagship product, the Amiga, is a versatile, electric robotic platform designed for small and mid-sized farms. With its modular open architecture, the Amiga can be adapted for various tasks across multiple crops and field conditions, making it a favorite among innovative growers seeking scalable automation.

A Synergy of Hardware and AI

The merger enables Bonsai Robotics to expand its capabilities beyond orchard crops and into Farm-ng’s primary areas: vegetable crops and vineyards. Bonsai will maintain its headquarters in San Jose, continue hardware manufacturing in Watsonville, and operate a test farm in Davis, ensuring strong geographic and operational continuity across California’s key agricultural regions.

By integrating Bonsai’s high-performance AI systems with farm-ng’s customizable robotic platform, the companies are poised to offer AI-first machines that can redefine how farms manage planting, harvesting, and overall crop health.

“This is more than a merger—it’s a leap forward for AgTech,” the companies stated in a joint release. “Together, we will deliver intelligent, scalable, and adaptable robotic systems that address the full spectrum of modern crop management needs.”

Deal Terms and Ownership

While financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, both companies confirmed that existing shareholders will retain ownership stakes. This approach ensures continuity and preserves the innovative cultures that have made both Bonsai Robotics and Farm-ng leaders in their fields.