AgNet Media image

Despite fluctuations in supply and demand, consumers are willing to pay a premium for blueberries, even during high-cost periods. This was evident at the end of 2023, showing resilience in demand.

The industry is working on finding the optimal price point, referred to as the “sweet spot,” to balance supply and demand effectively. The focus is on maintaining reasonable pricing without significant drops, even during peak supply periods.

Blueberry Supply and Demand Fluctuations