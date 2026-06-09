Blueberries are having a moment—and according to industry leaders, the boom is only getting started.

In a recent conversation on The Ag Meter, host Nick Papagni sat down with Kasey Cronquist, President of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council and CEO of the Blueberry Boost Accelerator, to discuss how innovation, marketing, and consumer demand are helping transform blueberries into one of agriculture’s fastest-growing success stories.

From year-round availability and growing acreage to exciting new food products and entrepreneurial opportunities, Cronquist shared why blueberries are poised for an even bigger future.

A New Era for Blueberries

For many consumers, blueberries have long been associated with breakfast—sprinkled on oatmeal, blended into smoothies, or mixed into yogurt. But the industry is working to expand that perception.

The Blueberry Boost Accelerator was created by the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council in partnership with VentureFuel to encourage entrepreneurs and food innovators to develop new products featuring blueberries. The eight-week accelerator program challenges startups, food manufacturers, and influencers to think creatively about how blueberries can be incorporated into foods, beverages, snacks, desserts, and wellness products.

The goal is simple: create more opportunities for consumers to enjoy blueberries throughout the day while expanding demand for growers.

“We want blueberries to be the world’s favorite fruit,” Cronquist explained.

Innovation Driving Growth

The accelerator has quickly become one of the most unique marketing initiatives in specialty crops.

Participants compete in a Shark Tank-style competition that offers mentorship, industry exposure, and $20,000 in prize money. The program’s first year demonstrated strong interest from entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on health and wellness trends.

One notable success story was Pluff, a high-protein whipped mousse dessert that featured blueberries as one of its signature flavors. The product combined indulgence with nutrition, showcasing how blueberries can fit naturally into emerging consumer trends.

For Cronquist, that’s exactly the kind of innovation the industry wants to encourage.

Blueberries already have a strong reputation for nutrition, taste, and convenience. The accelerator helps companies discover new ways to introduce blueberries into products consumers may already be purchasing.

Meeting Year-Round Consumer Demand

The blueberry industry has evolved dramatically over the past decade.

Consumers now expect blueberries to be available 52 weeks a year, and growers across the United States and around the world have responded. Through domestic production and counter-seasonal imports, retailers are able to keep fresh blueberries stocked throughout the year.

That consistent supply has helped fuel increasing consumption and market growth.

According to Cronquist, approximately half of U.S. households already purchase blueberries. That leaves tremendous room for future expansion as younger consumers and new families continue discovering the fruit.

Perfect Timing for Health-Conscious Consumers

One of the biggest opportunities for blueberries today is their alignment with growing consumer interest in health and wellness.

As more Americans seek nutritious, real-food options, blueberries are naturally positioned to benefit. Their versatility allows them to fit seamlessly into modern eating habits that emphasize healthy snacking, convenient nutrition, and better-for-you ingredients.

Cronquist noted that blueberries are uniquely positioned to replace less nutritious snack options while still delivering great taste.

Whether packed into lunchboxes, enjoyed on soccer sidelines, blended into smoothies, or incorporated into innovative products, blueberries continue gaining traction among health-conscious consumers.

Marketing Matters

Papagni pointed out that today’s consumers—especially young families—respond to creative marketing and engaging product experiences.

Cronquist agreed, noting that innovation can come in many forms. Sometimes it’s not about inventing a completely new category but rather introducing blueberries into products consumers already enjoy.

He even joked that if a company wanted to create blueberry milk, the accelerator would be excited to help bring the idea to market.

The philosophy is simple: inspire companies to think differently about blueberries and create products that help consumers discover new ways to enjoy them.

When successful, everyone wins—the company, the consumer, and the grower.

Packaging, Convenience, and Future Opportunities

Beyond new products, the industry is also exploring innovations in packaging and convenience.

As consumers continue demanding grab-and-go snacks and larger family-sized options, packaging plays a critical role in making blueberries accessible and appealing.

The industry sees opportunities ranging from snack packs to ingredient-focused packaging for consumers who use blueberries in cooking, baking, and meal preparation.

At the same time, increasing production means the industry must continue creating new demand channels to ensure every berry has a home.

Programs like the Blueberry Boost Accelerator help achieve that goal by encouraging creativity and opening doors to entirely new product categories.

A Strong Season and a Bright Future

Cronquist also shared positive news about this year’s crop.

Growers across the West Coast and throughout the domestic industry are delivering excellent fruit quality, giving consumers access to some of the best blueberries available.

The continued focus on quality, innovation, and consumer engagement is helping drive sustained growth across the category.

For an industry already experiencing tremendous momentum, the future looks exceptionally bright.

As the Blueberry Boost Accelerator prepares to crown its next winner later this year, the program continues to prove that blueberries are far more than a breakfast fruit—they’re becoming an everyday staple.

Get Involved: Connect with Kasey Cronquist and the Blueberry Boost Accelerator

For entrepreneurs, food manufacturers, marketers, influencers, and innovators interested in exploring opportunities with blueberries, Kasey Cronquist encourages reaching out and learning more about the Blueberry Boost Accelerator.

Consumers looking for recipes, nutrition information, and the latest blueberry promotions can visit Blueberry.org and explore the industry’s “Go Big for Blueberries” campaign.

Businesses and startups interested in competing in the Blueberry Boost Accelerator can learn more through the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council and the accelerator program itself. Participants have the opportunity to showcase innovative concepts, receive mentorship from industry leaders, compete for cash prizes, and potentially help shape the future of blueberry consumption.

Cronquist emphasized that the program is actively seeking creative thinkers who can discover new ways to incorporate blueberries into products consumers will love. While competition for finalist spots is strong, the accelerator welcomes fresh ideas and innovative approaches from across the food and beverage industry.

Learn More:

Blueberry Consumer Information: Blueberry.org

Blueberry Boost Accelerator: BlueberryBoostAccelerator.com

U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council: USHBC.org

Whether you’re a grower, entrepreneur, influencer, or simply a blueberry enthusiast, now is the perfect time to get involved in one of agriculture’s most exciting growth stories.

To hear the complete conversation and learn more about how innovation is reshaping the blueberry industry, be sure to listen to the full interview between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Kasey Cronquist.

Blueberry Boom: How the Blueberry Boost Accelerator Is Fueling the Future of America’s Favorite Superfruit