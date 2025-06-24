Family Tree Farms’ Daniel Jackson Talks Growth, Global Reach, and the Fruit That Changed Everything

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” sat down with Daniel Jackson of Family Tree Farms—now widely recognized as one of the largest blueberry growers in the world.

Blueberries Booming: Daniel Jackson on California’s Berry Surge

The story began with a trip to Spain. Jackson and his father were visiting a tree fruit breeder when they connected with Ridley Bell of Mountain Blue Orchards in Australia. That relationship led to a booming blueberry enterprise that’s now redefining the company’s global footprint.

“We’re probably more well-known now for blueberries than we are for tree fruit—which kind of sounds funny, but it’s the truth,” Jackson shared.

With operations starting in January on California’s coastal ranch, Family Tree Farms manages a near year-round blueberry harvest across California, Mexico, Peru, and now Florida. The reach is extensive—but the reason is simple: demand is surging.

“Blueberries are going strong for us right now,” said Jackson. “It’s been a game changer.”

He also highlighted the health benefits and consistency of the crop compared to the more cyclical nature of stone fruit.

“It’s kind of what’s kept our fun habit of growing tree fruit alive.”

As consumer interest in healthy snacking rises, Family Tree Farms stands at the forefront of the blueberry boom.

Listen to the full interview Nick has with Daniel Jackson. Hear answers to more important questions presented to him.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” reporting for AgNet West