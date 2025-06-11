Shifting Operations to Turlock and Salida

Sacramento-based Blue Diamond Growers has announced plans to phase out operations at its historic Midtown processing plant, a facility that has stood as a landmark for more than a century. Over the next 18 to 24 months, the company will transfer most of its almond manufacturing operations to newer, more efficient sites in Turlock and Salida.

The decision, according to Blue Diamond, brings production closer to many of its grower-members. Executives cited the inefficiencies of maintaining the aging C Street facility, which has long been at the heart of the cooperative’s operations since its founding 115 years ago.

The transition will unfortunately come at a steep human cost—around 600 employees will be laid off, with the first 10 percent of cuts expected later this year. Layoffs will occur in phases, with the company offering incentives for employees who stay during the transition and severance packages for those whose roles are eliminated. Some workers will have opportunities to relocate to the Turlock and Salida sites.

Despite the closure, Blue Diamond’s corporate headquarters will remain in Sacramento.

Reported by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West.

Blue Diamond Growers to Close Iconic Sacramento Plant