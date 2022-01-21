Blong Xiong to Lead USDA’s Farm Service Agency in California

The Biden Administration recently appointed Blong Xiong as the new State Executive Director (SED) for the USDA California Farm Service Agency (FSA). Xiong joined the California FSA team on Jan. 18, 2022.

As the Executive Director for Asian Business Institute & Resource Center (ABIRC), and with over 20 years of community service, Xiong works with the Board to carry out the vision and mission of ABIRC to serve the small Southeast Asian farmers and small Asian businesses in the Central Valley. Prior to being the Executive Director for ABIRC, Xiong served two terms as a Council Member for the City of Fresno from 2007-2014, where he was the first elected Hmong Council Member in the State of California and the first Asian Council Member in the City.

He has also served as Deputy Director for The Fresno Center,), a nonprofit organization that assists immigrants, refugees, and New Americans. Xiong is very active in issues that span education, economic development, health, and equitable access to resources, and has sat on statewide commissions, the Asian Pacific Islander Commission, the California Volunteer Commission, as a committee member on the Insurance Diversity Board, and was a local board member of Valley Small Business Development Corp. and API collaborative member. Xiong holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Marian College of Fond du Lac and a master’s degree in Business Administration from National University.

As SED, Xiong will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of FSA programs to agricultural producers in California. These commodity, conservation, credit, and disaster assistance programs ensure a safe, affordable, abundant, and nutritious food, fiber, and fuel supply for consumers.

Farm Service Agency serves farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural partners through the effective, efficient, and equitable delivery of federal agricultural programs. The Agency offers producers a strong safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs. Additionally, through conservation programs, FSA continues to preserve and protect natural resources and provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, including targeted loan funds for beginning, underserved, women and military veterans involved in production agriculture.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.