Black Farmer Conference Stakeholders Meetings Coming Up Next Week

A series of regional stakeholder meetings for the upcoming Black Farmer Conference with Urban Farmers is coming up next week. All partners, farmers, and stakeholders are invited to attend the upcoming webinars, to go over what you’d like to see and learn at the upcoming Black Farmer Conference.

The first webinar on Tuesday, September 7 is for those interested in the conference from Alameda and the Bay Area and will begin at 9 a.m. The second webinar for the day will begin at 2 p.m. and is aimed at interested parties in the San Joaquin region. The second day of stakeholder meetings will be on Thursday, September 9. The first webinar is scheduled for 9 a.m. for those from the Central Valley region. The second webinar is for those interested from Southern California and that will begin at 2 p.m. The 2021 Black Farmer Conference with Urban Farmers is scheduled for October 22 and will cover topics such as access to capital and business resources, as well as youth in agriculture.

Listen to the radio report below.

