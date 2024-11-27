Bird Flu Found in California Raw Milk 

A California raw milk farm has issued a recall after state health officials detected bird flu in retail samples. The California Department of Public Health has instructed consumers to avoid consuming a single batch of cream top, whole raw milk produced by Raw Farm, LLC. While no illnesses have been reported, retailers have been instructed to pull affected products from their shelves. “Public health experts have long warned consumers against consuming raw milk or raw milk products due to elevated risks of foodborne illness,” California health officials said in a press release. “Raw milk products are not pasteurized, a heating process that kills bacteria and viruses such as bird flu.” In 2023, Raw Farm was linked to a salmonella outbreak that sickened more than 165 people. The U.S. has reported 55 human cases of bird flu since the virus jumped to dairy cows earlier this year. California has reported 29 confirmed human cases of bird flu, the most of any state. Those cases stem from contact with infect cows, rather than from drinking milk.

