Bird Flu Drives Egg Prices Up, No Relief in Sight

Bandon, Oregon, January 8, 2025. Skyrocketing egg prices because of bird flu. Egg price increase, Willamette Farms in Oregon.

The cost of eggs in the United States has surged in recent months, largely due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak that has led to the culling of millions of chickens. Prices have more than doubled since the summer of 2023, and with the Easter season approaching, demand is expected to drive costs even higher.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the average price for a dozen eggs reached $4.15 in December. While this remains below the record high of $4.82 set two years ago, the USDA forecasts an additional 20% increase in 2025. In some areas, consumers are already facing significantly higher prices or even empty shelves.

Organic and cage-free eggs, which typically carry a higher price tag, have become even more expensive. Some grocery stores have responded by limiting how many cartons customers can purchase at one time.

The impact of bird flu continues to weigh on the egg industry, creating uncertainty for farmers and consumers alike. With no clear end in sight, shoppers may need to brace for continued price increases in the months ahead.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.