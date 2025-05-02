A reintroduced bill aims to help small meat processors around the nation. Senators John Thune (R-SD) and Tina Smith (D-MN) reintroduced the Strengthening Local Processing Act, a bipartisan initiative designed to bolster small and very small meat and poultry processors across the United States. The legislation seeks to enhance access to critical food safety information, facilitate interstate sales of inspector-approved products, and provide funding for workforce training, education, and technical assistance.​

The bill addresses challenges faced by small processors, including compliance with Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) plans, and proposes increasing the federal cost share for state meat and poultry inspection programs from 50% to 65%. It also aims to expand the Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program and establish grant programs to support processing capacity and career training initiatives.​

The bill is supported by a broad coalition of organizations, including the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, the Association of American Meat Processors, the Niche Meat Processors Assistance Network, the American Grassfed Association, the National Bison Association, and the American Pastured Poultry Producers Association.

Bipartisan Bill Aims to Strengthen Local Meat Processing Infrastructure