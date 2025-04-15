Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Roger Marshall (R-KS) have introduced the Dairy Nutrition Incentive Program Act, a bipartisan effort to expand access to dairy products for SNAP recipients while strengthening support for dairy farmers across rural America.

The bill would allow SNAP participants to purchase more milk, cheese, and yogurt with their benefits, making it easier for families to access nutritious, affordable food.

“Making sure more Americans can afford foods like yogurt and cheese while supporting local dairy farmers is a win-win,” said Klobuchar. “This bill helps families eat better and helps farmers continue their essential work.”

Marshall, a physician for over 20 years, emphasized the health benefits of whole milk. “Whole milk is a rich source of vital nutrients and plays a key role in heart health. Americans need better access to it.”

Bipartisan Bill Aims to Boost Dairy Access and Support Farmers