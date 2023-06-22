Biological Summit Highlights Promising Future and Short-Term Challenges

Earlier this week the Western Growers Association (WGA) hosted the inaugural 2023 Salinas Biological Summit. Over the course of two days, attendees heard from government officials, growers, agtech innovators, and other industry professionals. VP of Innovation with WGA, Walt Duflock said the biologicals sector holds tremendous potential for agriculture. However, much work still needs to be done to take full advantage of what they can offer. “We’re in the early innings of what’s going to be an extra-inning game,” Duflock explained.

The event was a collaboration with New Zealand-based agrifood tech consultancy, Wharf42. Several panels highlighted the current market for biologicals, which encompasses various types of products. Interest continues to grow for products like biostimulants, biopesticides, and biofertilizers. Multiple factors are pushing the agricultural industry toward biological options. Consumer interest in how foods are produced, and an increasingly more stringent regulatory environment are helping spur interest in the sector.

“The timing of this comes at a time when we’ve got to face the practicalities of what a grower is facing. And at a time where we’re on a roadmap for sustainable pest management in 2050,” said Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture. “People are looking for additional solutions, better solutions, and integrated solutions.”

The Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap was a continuous theme mentioned during the Salinas Biological Summit. Don Cameron of Terranova Ranch said it is something to keep in mind when looking at what types of biological products might be viable options for growers. But a variety of hurdles were also highlighted during that event, preventing more widespread implementation. There is a lack of understanding of how to maximize the value of certain biological products. Cameron said there are some advanced specialized products becoming available, but growers just need to know they work.

“There’s a need to be able to evaluate those products and trial them and get testing on efficacy to see really if they’re going to cut the mustard and be able to help us with our pest needs in the future,” Cameron explained. “We’re hopeful that the resources will be available to evaluate products either privately or through the public agencies to really determine where we can go with this and increase adoption as we move forward.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West