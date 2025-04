The Trump administration’s decision to grant a summer waiver for E15 fuel, a blend containing 15% ethanol, has been praised by the biofuel trade association Growth Energy. This waiver, fulfilling an executive order, allows year-round sales of E15 to mitigate gasoline shortages. The move is expected to save consumers $20.6 billion annually, add $36.3 billion to American families’ income, and contribute $66.3 billion to the U.S. GDP.

Biofuel Trade Association Praises Decision on E15 Fuel