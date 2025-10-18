Bill Jones: Fixing California’s Water and Future

A Voice for Fair Elections and California’s Future

Bill Jones

Former California Secretary of State Bill Jones, a lifelong farmer from Firebaugh, has spent decades balancing agriculture and politics in the Golden State. In this AgMeter interview, Jones reflects on his tenure in office, his continuing advocacy for voter ID, and his vision for restoring California’s agricultural and political balance.

Jones recalled that when he ran for Secretary of State, he had a list of goals he hoped to achieve—most of which were accomplished. However, one major initiative remained unfinished: voter identification laws.

“Voter ID is very important,” Jones said. “People must have confidence in the elections. You have to show an ID to get on an airplane or a driver’s license—voting should be no different.”

Jones recounted overseeing elections in Mexico City in 1998, where strict voter ID systems helped restore public faith in the process. He argued that implementing similar standards in the U.S. is essential for maintaining the integrity of democracy.

Building Bipartisan Strength in the Central Valley

As a lifelong advocate for Central Valley farmers, Jones emphasized how representation and cooperation across party lines have always been key to political progress.

“We always tried to work together—Republicans and Democrats in the Valley—to increase our clout on those issues,” he said. “California is a policy-driven state. People want solutions, not partisanship.”

Jones also encouraged new candidates to step up, arguing that California needs strong voices in both state and federal offices. He praised candidates like Don Wagner, emphasizing the importance of participation and engagement at every level.

The Fight for Water and Fair Governance

When asked about the ongoing conflict between Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration and the federal government, Jones pointed to California’s water crisis as a prime example of failed cooperation.

“The water problem is a good example,” he said. “It’s very expensive to run for governor, but we need candidates willing to run on policy—not partisanship—and get things done.”

Jones participated in the recall effort against Newsom, emphasizing that leadership change can dramatically shift California’s direction, just as it did during previous administrations.

California in Crisis—or Just a Cycle?

Jones believes California is experiencing both a crisis and a natural cycle—but one that leadership can correct.

“California is so large that when it has a problem, it has big problems,” he explained. “But with the right governor, California will turn around very quickly. I’ve seen it happen before.”

Drawing on decades of experience under multiple governors and presidents, Jones underscored that policy and candidates, not politics, determine the state’s success.

Encouraging the Next Generation of Leaders

Jones, who still farms on the West Side near Firebaugh, urged young people in agriculture to consider public service.

“If you have an interest in public service—city council, school board, governor—you have to start somewhere,” he said. “Agriculture has always been connected with politics. I encourage young people to get involved but remember: family comes first.”

He noted that the lessons learned from farming—hard work, patience, and resilience—translate directly into effective political leadership.

Immigration Reform and Labor Challenges

Turning to immigration and labor, Jones argued that the federal government must finally modernize the system.

“It shouldn’t be partisan,” he said. “We need controlled immigration and fair immigration. You can’t just leave borders open and not vet who’s coming in.”

He agreed with the notion that there are three key groups in the immigration debate:

Longtime residents who work, pay taxes, and contribute to society;

Workers seeking legal entry through permits or visas;

And those crossing illegally, who must be addressed through law enforcement.

Jones stressed that comprehensive reform—not temporary fixes—is the only sustainable solution for the state’s agricultural workforce and national security.

The Central Valley’s Lifeblood: Water

Returning to one of California’s most urgent issues, Jones described how mismanagement and environmental politics have eroded the foundation of the state’s water system.

“The drought isn’t caused by climate change—it’s caused by a failure to plan,” he said. “We’ve ignored the systems my dad’s generation built in the fifties and sixties.”

He criticized current water policies for sending massive amounts of fresh water to the ocean while rural communities like Mendota and Firebaugh struggle to survive.

Jones warned that water is about more than agriculture—it’s about jobs, growth, and quality of life. Towns dependent on farming will wither if the state doesn’t protect its water infrastructure.

“We’re all environmentalists,” Jones said. “Farmers are the first environmentalists. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t survive. Good policy allows us to protect the environment and grow food for the world.”

Balancing Environment, Cities, and Agriculture

Jones explained that California’s original water plan was designed to balance three interests: the environment, metropolitan areas, and agriculture. But over time, the system has become unbalanced and politicized.

“You can’t do any of the three without all three,” he said. “To maintain California’s quality of life, we need leaders who understand history and don’t repeat the same mistakes.”

He argued that infrastructure maintenance, not overregulation, should be the focus. When canals are starved of water, they collapse from subsidence, causing millions in damage. Jones also cautioned against using “bad science” and politically motivated standards to justify extreme policies.

“You can’t achieve good outcomes with bad governance,” he warned. “Sacramento and Washington must cooperate.”

A Message of Optimism for California’s Future

Despite the state’s challenges, Bill Jones remains confident in California’s resilience.

“California is great already,” he said. “We’ve come back from poor leadership before—under Reagan, Deukmejian, Pete Wilson, and even Schwarzenegger. We can do it again.”

Jones urged Californians to stay engaged, vote, and support leaders focused on policy and problem-solving.

“These are the foundations of recovery,” he said. “If people pay attention, California will come back stronger than ever.”

He concluded with gratitude toward AgMeter for highlighting agricultural voices and issues often overlooked in mainstream politics.

“Agriculture deserves to be heard,” he said. “We feed the nation. And with the right leadership, we’ll keep doing it for generations to come.”