Zumwalt Meadow in Kings Canyon National Park in California

DepositPhotos image

Representatives Celeste Maloy and Mark Amodei have introduced a bill to limit presidential authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906, transferring the power to designate or alter monuments to Congress. This legislation seeks to restrict presidential discretion in managing public lands.

Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.

Bill Introduced to Limit Presidential Authority Under the Antiquities Act of 1906