Bill to Ease Waste Reporting Rules for Nut Processors Advances

A bill aimed at easing state waste reporting requirements for certain agricultural businesses has cleared its first hurdle in the California Legislature. Assembly Bill 1046, introduced by Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains, passed the Assembly Natural Resources Committee with unanimous support in a 14–0 vote.

The bill would exempt specific agricultural processing facilities, such as tree nut hullers and processors, from reporting how much of their food waste ends up in landfills. These businesses argue the requirement doesn’t apply to them because nearly all byproducts from nut processing are reused or recycled.

Supporters of the bill, including The Western Tree Nut Association, say the regulation has created unnecessary paperwork and costs. Association President and CEO Roger A. Isom testified that nut processors “utilize every aspect of our products and byproducts,” adding that “nothing goes to a landfill.”

The bill provides a narrow exemption for facilities that can prove none of their waste is landfilled. While AB 1046 still faces several legislative steps before reaching the governor, industry leaders say the committee’s approval is a positive sign.

