It was a packed Monday on the AgNet News Hour as hosts Nick Papagni, the Ag Meter, and Josh McGill delivered a show full of breaking updates for California agriculture. From shifting almond yields to critical relief for the dairy sector, farmers had plenty to tune in for.

Almond Industry Update

Nick sat down with Steve Malanka of West Valley Hauling for a ground-level perspective on this year’s almond crop. Early in the season, projections of a massive three-billion-pound harvest had many in the industry worried about oversupply and falling prices. But Malanka’s firsthand reports from the field paint a different picture.

Yields are consistently off across the Central Valley, with haulers seeing reductions ranging anywhere from 10 to 22 percent compared to last year. Nonpareil yields are down significantly in many orchards, with some growers harvesting closer to 1,200 to 1,800 pounds per acre rather than the state’s average of over 2,000. That decline is already strengthening prices, with growers seeing firmer markets and the possibility of hitting $3 per pound by spring.

Malanka also broke down the quality challenges. This year, almond hulls absorbed much of the trees’ energy, leaving smaller kernels and lower “turnouts.” While that’s a concern for nut buyers, the dairy industry may benefit from the abundance of heavier hulls that are a valuable feed source.

Major USDA Announcement for Dairy Producers

The biggest news of the day came directly from USDA Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Vaden, who joined the show to announce an additional $1 billion in relief for livestock producers, including California’s struggling dairy farmers.

The funds, part of the Emergency Livestock Relief Program, are designed to offset increased feed costs caused by the flooding and wildfires of 2023 and 2024. This brings total ELRP funding to a record $2 billion. Importantly, Vaden emphasized that money will go directly to producers through their local FSA offices, with signups beginning September 15 and running through October 31.

“This is going directly into the hands of California dairy producers,” Vaden said. “They need this money now, and we’re making sure it gets to them quickly.”

Why It Matters

For California’s farmers, the dual updates highlight both challenge and opportunity. Almond growers are watching yields decline but prices rebound, while dairymen finally see long-awaited federal support. As Nick and Josh noted, it’s one of the most exciting Monday shows yet, with tangible news that could shape the season ahead for two of California’s most important industries.