Bids Being Accepted for TEFAP Fresh Produce Packages

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting bids for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). Pandemic Assistance funding has been made available to supplement the TEFAP program for the remainder of the fiscal year. USDA is expected to source more than 1.2 million boxes of pre-packed, fresh produce through the program.

USDA has noted that the food boxes delivered through TEFAP are not a replacement for the Farmers to Families Food Box program. That program helped deliver more than 155 million food boxes and is scheduled to come to an end on May 31. USDA said it will be “applying lessons learned from the Farmers to Families Food Box experience to inform future activities.”

A formal solicitation for TEFAP applications was made on April 27. Bids for the program must be submitted through Web-Based Supply Chain Management System and are due May 7. Acceptances will be announced by May 18 and deliveries of the TEFAP boxes are expected to begin June 1 and run through September 30.

