Biden Selects Katherine Tai to be Next U.S. Trade Representative

Continuing to build out his cabinet, President-elect Joe Biden announced that Katherine Tai will be nominated as the next U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). If confirmed, it would make Tai the first Asian American to hold the role of USTR. Tai has served as chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee since 2017. Prior to that, Tai served in the Office of the USTR as chief counsel for China Trade Enforcement.

“Ms. Tai has deep trade experience and a solid understanding of the need to enforce existing trade agreements while working with our trade partners to expand market access for America’s farmers as they lead the world in growing healthy, affordable food,” American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said in a press release. “America’s farmers and ranchers rely on a fair marketplace to compete globally and it’s more important than ever for them to have an ally fighting on their behalf.”

Tai’s selection has received positive feedback from both sides of the aisle, with at least one Senator calling for a quick confirmation in January. The announcement of her nomination has garnered widespread support from industry groups including the U.S. Dairy Export Council, National Milk Producers Federation, the Meat Institute, and the Consortium for Common Food Names.

“We congratulate Katherine Tai on her nomination. Her deep trade experience in Congress and the executive branch will serve her well as our next U.S. Trade Representative,” said National Pork Producers Council President Howard “AV” Roth. “We look forward to working with her on numerous trade-related issues, including the United States rejoining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a U.S.-UK free trade agreement that removes tariffs and all non-science-based barriers, and expanding access in heavily protected markets such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, India, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, Ecuador, the EU and Jamaica.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West