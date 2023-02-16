Biden to Nominate Xochitl Torres Small as USDA Deputy Secretary

President Joe Biden Wednesday announced his intent to nominate Xochitl Torres Small to serve as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture at the Department of Agriculture.

Xochitl Torres Small

USDA Official Portrait

The Senate confirmed Torres Small to serve as the Under Secretary for Rural Development on October 7, 2021. Before serving as Undersecretary, Torres Small was a Representative for New Mexico’s second congressional district, the fifth largest district in the country. As a United States Representative, Torres Small served as a member of the House Agriculture Committee.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says of the announcement, “Her expertise will further USDA’s mission to advance equity and opportunity in and for rural America,” adding, “I am fully confident in Under Secretary Torres Small’s ability to excel in this essential role at the Department.”

Upon the conclusion of Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh’s service with USDA, Kevin Shea, APHIS Administrator and a career public servant with more than 40 years at USDA, will serve as Acting Deputy Secretary.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.