Biden Administration Welcomed by Agriculture Industry

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20 on the West side of the U.S. Capitol. Kamala Devi Harris was also sworn in as the first woman and first woman of color to serve as vice president. Many agricultural groups have expressed enthusiasm for working with the Biden Administration moving forward.

“As President Biden and Vice President Harris begin navigating the pandemic response, NASDA remains committed to building partnerships within the incoming administration that guarantees the food supply chain remains strong,” said Dr. Barb Glenn, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO. “We are ready to work with the Biden Administration to advance agriculture domestically and internationally, while ensuring America recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The American Farm Bureau Federation, National Corn Growers Association, National Farmers Union, and American Feed Industry Association were among the many organizations eager to begin collaborating with the Biden Administration. President Biden has set several priorities for his administration prior to the swearing in ceremony, with climate change being a central theme. Farm groups have noted their interest in working together to address climate issues and the role that agriculture can play.

“Inaugurations represent new beginnings and new opportunities,” National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Jim Mulhern said in a press release. “We in dairy offer our own commitment to work on a bipartisan basis for progress on issues important to dairy farmers, their cooperatives and the greater good. We also look forward to engaging with the broader agricultural community to meet our common challenges and build a thriving rural America that lifts the entire nation.”

Agriculture organizations have also laid out points of emphasis they are eager to address with the Biden Administration. Along with climate resiliency, farm groups have highlighted trade and labor as key areas for improvement. There is optimism within the industry that the new administration will be open to collaboration in working towards agricultural solutions.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West