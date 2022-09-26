Biden Administration Invests in International Food for Progress Projects

USDA Funding for International Projects. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

McGovern-Dole Food for Education Program

Courtesy of USDA Foreign Agricultural Service

The Department of Agriculture will invest $178 million in seven international development projects on four continents to support U.S. government priorities. The projects include promoting climate-smart agriculture, facilitating trade, and addressing the root causes of migration in Central America.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the funding Wednesday and says, “By partnering with private-sector organizations, local governments, and local producers and businesses, we are helping to build more equitable and resilient food systems.”

Through Food for Progress, USDA donates U.S. agricultural commodities to eligible entities such as private voluntary organizations and foreign governments, which then sell the commodities on the local market and use the proceeds to support agricultural, economic, or infrastructure development programs. USDA will donate 240,000 metric tons of commodities this year, valued at $129.6 million. The seven new Food for Progress projects funded by USDA in 2022 are in addition to 41 projects currently underway in 38 countries.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.