Sheriff Chad Bianco Criticizes Solar Projects on Agricultural Land

Sheriff Chad Bianco, currently serving Riverside County and now running for governor of California, voiced strong opposition to Assembly Bill 1156 in a recent interview with Nick Papagni, host of The Ag Meter on AgNet West. The bill, which promotes the installation of solar panels on agricultural land, has drawn criticism from farmers and industry advocates concerned about the long-term impact on California’s food production.

Bianco Slams Solar Panels on Farmland

“A Rude Awakening” for Sacramento

“If I win this election, the first couple of days are going to be a rude awakening,” Bianco said, referring to what he calls a politically motivated agenda that favors special interests over the needs of everyday Californians. He made it clear that his administration would prioritize protecting agriculture and local communities rather than enabling policies driven by lobbying groups.

Bianco Blasts the Push for Solar on Farmland

Bianco offered blunt criticism of AB-1156, questioning the wisdom of converting productive farmland into solar infrastructure.

“Throwing in solar panels and farming in the same conversation—you’ve got to be a moron to combine those two things and think that’s okay,” he said.

The sheriff pointed to the state’s growing reliance on solar energy as an example of government overreach driven by profit rather than practicality. He argued that the current solar technology is not yet a dependable replacement for traditional energy sources, especially for a state with such diverse and demanding energy needs.

A Warning About the Future of California Policy

Bianco warned that the next year and a half could bring a surge of rushed policies from what he referred to as “lunatics truly destroying the state.” He believes the current leadership will try to lock in as much of their agenda as possible before the 2026 election, predicting major policy reversals if he is elected.

Final Thoughts

Sheriff Chad Bianco’s comments signal an aggressive policy stance should he win the governorship. His campaign appears poised to challenge California’s current renewable energy strategies, especially where they intersect with the state’s prized agricultural lands.

Nick Papagni concluded the segment for AgNet West, reporting:

“That was Sheriff Chad Bianco, running for governor of the state of California.”