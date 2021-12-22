Some of the best uses for using Oranges this holiday season. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by RitaE from Pixabay

Oranges are not only a great stocking stuffer, this traditional Christmas fruit can be used for Marmalade, candles, and so much more.

Rather than throwing those orange peels away, they can be candied and dipped into a little chocolate sauce to make a delicious treat. These can be cooled, stacked in a jar and stored in the fridge, or that jar could be decorated and given as a homemade gift.

For oranges that sit a little too long, they can be sliced into wheels and dried. Combine this with some cinnamon sticks, cloves, dried flowers, and other nice-smelling things to make potpourri. For a stronger aroma, just stick the potpourri mix in some boiling water and let the steam permeate the room.

Another productive way to use orange peels is to make natural cleaners with them.

The orange peel candle is great for one half of the orange peel, and the other half can be used to build a natural birdfeeder.

Best Uses for Using Oranges this Holiday Season