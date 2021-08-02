Best Summer Bulbs to Have Growing in Your Garden

The best summer bulbs to have in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Summer flowers electrify your garden with some of the most spectacular color of the entire year, whether they are annuals or perennials. Try planting these summer flowers, in the form of bulbs, in your garden for some stunning blooms.

Dahlias come in nearly every color of the rainbow and a range of flower forms from daisy-like singles to more alienesque quilled types. Oriental Lilies are large star-shaped flowers and many are perfumed with a spicy scent that’s detectable from yards away. Speaking of fragrant, Gladiolus offers white summer flowers marked with purple at the throat. The blooms are beautiful, but their best asset is the wonderful, sweet scent. The most glamorous bulb for shade, tuberous Begonia produces gorgeous rose-like summer flowers in a wide range of shades. The Pineapple Lily blooms bear a curious resemblance to skinny pineapples. The summer flowers appear in shades of white, cream, green, and pink and come tightly packed on short spikes.

