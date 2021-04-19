The best starter veggies for the beginner home gardener. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you’ve never gardened before, but want to give it a try this year, a great place to start is by choosing the appropriate veggies and fruits to grow that match your abilities. This means taking stock of your outdoor, or indoor, space, the time you want to put into your garden, and, most importantly, what you like to eat!

Some of the best starter garden veggies include golden zucchini squash, raspberries, green beans, strawberries, tomatoes, and bell peppers. All of these will do very well when starting from seeds, or by purchasing starter plants at your local nursery, and are super easy to grow.

Okra may not be at the top of your list to cook in the kitchen, but it should be topping your list for your beginner veggie garden. Okra is not only heat-loving — perfect for hot summer climates — but it’s also drought-tolerant, which means you won’t need a lot of water. Plus, it’ll survive if you forget.

Best Starter Veggies for the Beginner Home Gardener