How to use greywater in the garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Renate Köppel from Pixabay

The water that runs down in the kitchen sink or the water that’s leftover after you wash laundry or take a shower is called greywater. And, it’s completely safe to re-use in your garden on NON-food plants, as long as you’re not using bleach or harsh cleaning agents.

The next time you take a shower, bring some large cooking pots or buckets in there with you. Canning pots work too. Once you’re done, you’ll notice how much water would otherwise just swirl down the drain and into either your local sewage system or your septic tank. All of those particles and toenail clippings do break down into glorious fertilizer. It does take time for this to happen, though. In the meantime, they carry bacteria and microbes that could potentially be harmful if ingested. Thus, this water is perfect for adding water and nutrients to thirsty trees, shrubs, and grass. Just make sure you are only watering at the root level and never overhead.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Best and Safest Method for Using Greywater in the Garden