Some of the best plants for making your property more private. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Emerald Green Arborvitae

Star Jasmine

Now that you’ve done your research on which plants will work well for natural, living borders, it’s time to get planting. Here are some suggestions to help you along.

If you have a space that needs a tall plant with a smaller footprint, you may want to consider the Emerald Green Arborvitae. This species is very dense and can grow up to 15-feet tall and three to four feet wide, it requires very little pruning or shearing, and thrives in full sun to partial shade.

The Leyland Cypress Tree can provide a large barrier when planted as a border. It can grow 40- to-60-feet tall and 15- to-20-feet wide; in fact, it’s a very fast-growing plant with growth at a rate of three to five feet per year.

Boxwoods, which is a classic evergreen, make good privacy plants because they can be used for both manicured designs and to grow freely. Some varieties growing up to 20-feet tall.

Vines like the Star Jasmine are a great choice when trained to grow a trellis and will delight with their white pinwheel-like blooms.

