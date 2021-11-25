Some of the best plants for attracting birds to your yard. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Oldiefan from Pixabay

Many types of birds are attracted to plants that produce plenty of seeds. By growing seedy annuals and perennials in your yard, you’ll save money on birdseed and have beautiful flowers that you’ll enjoy, too.

Attract more birds to your garden by growing Goldenrod. This is a source of seed for the American goldfinch, black-capped chickadee, Carolina wren, and white-throated sparrow. The late-summer flower spikes of pearl millet yield tiny seeds that are one of the main ingredients in commercial bird seed. The steel-blue, thistle-like flower heads of Sea Holly attract birds, too. Just be sure to plant in a permanent location because Sea Holly does not transplant well.

In addition to large, pretty blooms in summer, Sunflowers produce nutritious seeds that many birds, and people, love. The beautiful daisy-like flowers of cosmos bloom in many colors from early summer to frost and attract butterflies. Once this low-maintenance annual is done blooming, birds feast on its seeds.

Best Plants for Attracting Birds to Your Yard