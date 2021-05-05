The best pepper varieties to grow in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are literally thousands of pepper varieties you can grow in your garden in different colors, shapes, and flavors. So it’s best not to just limit yourself to one pepper when planning your garden. Grow a few different kinds from super hot to sweet and mild.

If you’re going for the best sweet peppers, try Bell Boy, California Wonder, Sweet Banana, and Gypsy. Early Pimento is also a gardeners favorite because of their consistent heavy yields, and they’re resistant to most diseases.

Your best hot peppers to grow are Anaheim, Cayenne, Habanero, Hungarian Yellow Wax, and Serrano Chili Peppers. Another fiery variety is the Scotch Bonnet. They are like fireballs in your garden. They look like habaneros, but the peppers are shorter and fatter. If you love spicy, Caribbean food, you need to grow these peppers.

What Are the Best Pepper Varieties to Grow in the Garden