Best Ornamental Grasses for Attracting Birds to the Garden

Image by Michael Drummond from Pixabay

Ornamental grasses provide beautiful texture, movement, and color to the landscape. They make excellent accent plants for beds and borders, and many of them even work well in containers. Adding these grasses to your yard is also an easy way to attract and feed birds, and will keep them coming back year after year.

The best ornamental grasses that will attract birds to your garden include: Switch grass, Blue Fescue, Little Bluestem, Canada Wild Rye, Indian Grass, and Tufted Hairgrass. The most bird-friendly grasses offer seed-filled plumes, plus dense foliage for cover and nesting material.

Just let ornamental grasses the birds love remain standing with their seed heads through the winter. During the following spring before the new growth appears, cut your grasses back to a few inches above the ground.

