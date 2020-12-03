Some of the best mushroom growing kits for the beginning gardner. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you love eating mushrooms, why wouldn’t you want to try to grow them yourself? Even if you have a green thumb, or just want to make a fun project for the kids, there are growing kits that actually work and will help you get the job done. Each type of mushroom needs some sort of material to grow in, so make sure you thoroughly research the requirements of each fungus.

For Shiitake mushrooms, two great growing kits include the “2FunGuys Shiitake Plug Spawn Starter Kit” and the “Shiitake Mushroom Log.”

For growing Lions mane, I recommend Gallboys Lion’s Mane Growing Kit. Sometimes referred to as hedgehog or pompom mushrooms. Lion’s mane looks similar to icicles, and they’re quite easy to propagate and maintain compared to other types.

The Crimini Portabella by Willow Mountain Mushrooms is an indoor mushroom growing kit that doesn’t require any lighting and comes with everything you need. It contains detailed instructions, spawns, and enough casing layers to grow up to four pounds of mushrooms over six weeks!

On tomorrow’s program I’ll suggest some of the best kits for growing exotic mushrooms.

