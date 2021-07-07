How to change the color of your Hydrangeas. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Heidelbergerin from Pixabay

If purchasing a hydrangea for the first time and you want to change its natural hue, it is possible. But only if you buy the Bigleaf variety. Bigleaf hydrangeas’ changing colors are attributed to the pH of the soil they are grown in. If you prefer one color over the other, acidic soil with a pH below 6.0 will promote blue blooms, while alkaline soil, with a pH above 6.0, will promote pink blooms.

Garden experts say you can change your plant from blue to pink by adding a soil acidifier or aluminum sulfate, both of which can be purchased at your area garden center. In either direction you take your plant, the amount of additive needed depends on how far from basic soil you are. You may have farther to go on the spectrum from acidic to alkaline or vice versa—and you may need more addictive to move the scale.

No matter what you do, don’t forget to properly fertilize your hydrangea to ensure you have both the brightest and healthiest blooms.

Best Method to Change the Color of Your Hydrangeas