Best Indoor Plants Not Requiring a Lot of Light

The best indoor plants that don’t require a lot of light. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Many house plants will thrive with little light. In your home or office, north-facing rooms, or rooms with no windows, are considered low-light rooms. The plants that will do best in these conditions include English and Algerian Ivies and ZZ plants. Another is the Staghorn Fern. It performs well in high humidity locations, like bathrooms.

Rex begonias, grown for their colorful foliage, prefer medium to low light. Same for Lucky Bamboo – which is a popular housewarming gift often received growing in water only. Other good looking plants that perform well in low to medium light include Aglaonema, or Chinese evergreen, and Peace lily. In fact, if you keep the soil of Peace Lily consistently moist, it will re-bloom several times a year.

Prayer Plant, on the other hand, as lovely as it is tolerates low light but will thrive in bright, indirect light. Bird’s Nest Fern love filtered light to light shade and need humidity to thrive. The Cast Iron Plant is as tough as they get, growing in full shade and with very little water.

