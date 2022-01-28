The best herbs to keep your chickens in tip top shape. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Herbs are not only helpful for humans, but they can keep your chicken coop parasite-free while improving the health of your flock.

There are several herbs that are considered the best for chickens. Lavender is one of them because of its calming and peaceful properties that even chickens enjoy. If you need to freshen up your coop, you can add bundles of dried lavender throughout.

While chickens enjoy the flavor of mint, this herb can help lower body temperature in the summer. The scent also calms and de-stresses your flock.

Basil can also help with your chickens’ mucous membrane health. Chickens have a vulnerable respiratory system, and it’s paramount that you keep it healthy at all times. Try adding some basil to your chickens’ feeder or waterer.

Other healthy herbs for your chickens include: Marjoram, Calendula, Thyme, Comfrey, Oregano and garlic.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

