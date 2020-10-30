Some of the Best Herbs to Help You with Anxiety and Insomnia

Some of the best herbs to help with anxiety and insomnia. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Herb Garden in the Summertime

Living in such uncertain times can certainly cause anyone to have a bit of stress. And with stress comes anxiety and restlessness. Luckily, there are many herbs that are known to help calm anxiety and promote sleep.

You may already have these in your cupboard or your garden right now. Such as German Chamomile, Lemon Balm, and Lavender. Catnip, while this member of the mint family drives our feline friends wild, it has a sedative effect on humans.

Passionflower is known to alleviate anxiety, panic, and insomnia and has mild analgesic effects. It could also be used to help with headaches, muscle aches, and cramps.

Other useful herbs include Valerian, California Poppy, Linden, and Ghost Pipe. This one is a more effective herb for anxiety and insomnia caused by physical pain.

It’s important to note that everyone reacts differently to plants. Always do your research or check with a medical professional before taking herbs for medicinal purposes.

