Image by Antony Trivet from Pixabay

Plants with green beans.

Agriculture plantation

Green beans thrive in fertile, well-drained soil with at least eight hours of sun per day. Spacing depends on what type of beans you plant: as a general rule, leave 4 to 6 inches between bush beans, and 6 to 8 inches between vining or pole beans.

There are dozens of good bean varieties, so check the seed packages carefully to determine which grow best in your area.

Pole beans get their moniker because they grow on long vines reaching 6 to 7 feet, which means they need support from a green bean cage, trellis, or—as the name suggests—pole to keep them off the ground.

]Bush green beans are shorter and bushier than pole beans, reaching about 2 feet tall. Plant bush bean seeds about 1 to 1-1/2 inches deep and 1 to 2 inches apart.]

Chinese green beans—also called long beans, asparagus beans, yard-long beans, and noodle beans—are not really green beans, rather legume cousins of green beans. You may want to install a 6-foot trellis for the long vines, which can reach 9 to 12 feet, to climb upon.

Best Ways to Grow Different Green Bean Varieties