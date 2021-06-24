Some of the best disease-resistant and easiest roses to grow. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The easiest roses to grow are disease resistant and produce an abundance of flowers throughout the summer and into fall.

Perhaps the best-known rose is the ‘Knock Out’ rose. It bears long-lasting masses of cherry-red blooms that have a very light fragrance. This high performing shrub rose is disease resistant, blooms all season long, and can be allowed to grow large with minimal pruning.

Little Mischief rose is a perfect resident for any sunny garden. It produces masses of fragrant flowers and isn’t bothered one bit by disease.

‘Flower Carpet Scarlet’ will fill your landscape with color all summer and autumn thanks to its clusters of bright scarlet-red blooms. It’s an ideal filler plant for lining the edges of a sidewalk, border, or driveway.

Rainbow Knockout Rose is a self-cleaning plant that doesn’t require deadheading for extended bloom.

It’s hard to beat Snowdrift, that gives you white roses, for a crisp, classic garden look.

