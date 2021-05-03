Some of the Best Conifers You Can Plant in the Yard

Some of the best conifers to plant in your yard. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Japanese Umbrella Pine

When you think of conifers, a Christmas tree or tall pine might come to mind. Yet, these cone-bearing plants come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and colors.

A sure stand-out in the landscape, silver Korean fir features short, tightly packed needles that have white undersides. The soft needles also curl up toward the stem, giving the tree a decidedly flocked appearance year-round. This fir develops a pyramidal, classic Christmas tree shape as it grows.

Weeping White Pine, looks like a waterfall of long, blue-green needles. It’s especially effective grown over a sturdy arbor or other structure to create a curtain effect.

Dwarf Blue Spruce Loved for its beautiful silvery blue color, dwarf blue spruce is a good choice for small-space landscapes.

Many selections reach no more than 8 feet tall and take a long time to reach their mature size.

Japanese Umbrella Pine is a look-alike, this striking evergreen tree has shiny, stiff, dark green needles arranged in little tufts called whorls that resemble the ribs of an umbrella. The effect gives the entire tree a distinctive texture.

