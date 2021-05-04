Some of the best carrot varieties to grow in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

One of the easiest veggies to grow and perfect for beginners – carrots. And, you can grow them in a variety of colors, besides orange.

Atomic Red carrots are a showstopper. They have bright red skin are get darker when cooking. Deep Purple Hybrid is one variety that stands out in salads and veggie trays. When it’s cooked it will lose its bright color, so its best fresh.

Another carrot variety you should try to grow is the Lunar White. The skins are creamy-white and these carrots have a delicious, mild flavor. Solar Yellow carrots have a buttery yellow flesh and are sweet and crispy. This heirloom carrot dates back to ancient times.

If you can’t decide what color carrot you want to grow, then grow all of the colors! Kaleidoscope is exactly that – a mixture of five beautiful colors of carrots into one seed packet. Seed companies take carrot varieties like Atomic Red, Solar Yellow, and Cosmic Purple and mix them into one packet.

This is perfect for gardeners who can’t make up their mind!

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Best Carrot Varieties to Grow in the Garden