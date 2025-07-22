The Founding of America’s Postal System and Its Role in Agriculture

In this edition of American Agriculture History Minute, Mark Oppold reflects on how early American infrastructure helped support agricultural expansion across the continent—starting with the postal service.

Benjamin Franklin and the Postal Roots of American Agriculture

In 1775, Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first Postmaster General by the Continental Congress. Though his term lasted just one year—ending when he was sent to France as a diplomat—Franklin laid the groundwork for a critical communication network that would later support the agricultural development of the young nation.

By 1789, Samuel Osgood took on the title of the first Postmaster General under the newly ratified Constitution. At that time, 75 post offices dotted the East Coast, providing a crucial link from Florida to Maine.

Mail Routes and the Agricultural Frontier

As the United States expanded westward, extending mail service proved to be a significant challenge. However, reliable mail routes were vital to connecting isolated farm communities, spreading agricultural news, sharing crop and weather data, and linking farmers to growing markets.

The postal service quickly became one of the earliest tools of agricultural development—laying the foundation for rural communication and commerce.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute.

—Mark Oppold