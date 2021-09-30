What is a pollinator garden, and why you should start your own. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Pollinator gardens are great way to attract all sorts of insects and even birds, a few of which are pollinators as well. All bees and several other insects such as wasps, flies, moths, and butterflies—love a good selection of fresh flowers to visit. Hummingbirds, too! For that reason alone, it’s worth dedicating a corner of your yard, patio, or vegetable plot to a pollinator garden.

The consensus on creating pollinator gardens is to go heavy on the native plants, so you can be sure to serve up what your pollinating friends will like. Pollinators also need fresh water, so it helps to include some source of water within or near a pollinator garden.

Aside from the benevolent act of providing for friendly bees, butterflies, birds, and bats, planting pollinator gardens is a great thing to do for your own food-producing plants. Most crops require pollinators, so having them attracted by pollinator gardens means they’ll be around to pollinate crops when the time comes.

Are There Benefits of Starting a Pollinator Garden