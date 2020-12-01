It appears that beet curly top virus in tomatoes was somewhat manageable for California growers in 2020. Vegetable crops Farm Advisor for Fresno County, Tom Turini explained that the virus is nearly always present. Some years can just be more challenging than others in terms of overall damage from the virus.

“2020 was a year where it reached levels much higher than ideal in a few fields and somewhat higher than ideal in quite a few fields. In most areas not even at a level that it was inflicting notable economic damage,” Turini noted. “But while there could have been some economic damage, it wasn’t something catastrophic like we had seen a few years ago in 2013 when there were entire fields that were lost.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Beet Curly Top Virus in Tomatoes Somewhat Manageable in 2020

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West