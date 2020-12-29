The beef industry worked hard this year adjusting its marketing approach to address the challenges created by COVID-19. A significant amount of planning goes into marketing campaigns well before they are scheduled to be implemented. The turmoil caused by the ongoing pandemic forced a complete overhaul of marketing strategies. Cattlemen’s Beef Board CEO, Greg Hanes said it was quite an undertaking to adapt to the change in market conditions.

“I think at times it felt pretty overwhelming but working with the different contractors that are implementing the programs, I think everybody just had to step back and reassess the situation. We know what our goals are and what we’re trying to achieve,” said Hanes. “I think the beef industry and the checkoff contractors have done a phenomenal job of doing this. We’re seeing those results now in that continued demand for our product.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Beef Industry Overhauls Marketing Approach to Adjust to 2020 Challenges

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West