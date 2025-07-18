Strengthening Beef Security: USDA Unveils National Protection Strategy

U.S. cattle producers are welcoming a major announcement from Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, who recently unveiled a new national plan aimed at securing America’s farms and food systems. The initiative has received strong support from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), particularly its CEO, Colin Woodall.

Beef Industry Backs USDA Farm Security Plan

Ongoing Threats to U.S. Cattle Production

According to Woodall, cattle producers are under constant threat from foreign animal diseases and invasive pests—challenges that are often invisible to those outside of the agriculture industry.

“We continue to have threats every single day from foreign animal diseases and pests that could devastate us as cattle producers,” said Woodall. “And not only devastate us and our livelihoods, but devastate our ability to put a high-quality protein on the table for America’s families.”

Industry Confidence Rooted in Government Commitment

Having a clear, strategic plan from USDA helps restore confidence among producers, who are vital to maintaining the nation’s beef supply chain.

Woodall emphasized the importance of governmental backing, stating:

“To be able to have a commitment from the entire Trump administration to work on ways to further protect us and better protect us will give us that confidence so we can continue doing what we’re doing on the ground every single day. That’s taking care of our natural resources and producing a high-quality protein that is loved here domestically and around the world.”

Looking Ahead

With the USDA’s new farm and food security plan in place, cattle producers across the country are better positioned to protect their herds, ensure food safety, and maintain their role in feeding both American and global consumers.

Reported by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West.