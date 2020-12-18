The Beef Alliance has announced a new initiative designed to help spur development of solutions for the cattle feeding industry. The Feeding Innovation: 2021 Startup Challenge is looking for innovators that can address some of the most pressing issues that are facing the industry. The challenge provides an opportunity to align cattle feeders with tech startups to help put industry solutions into action.

Finalists will pitch their product directly to major feedyard decision makers for the opportunity to win a $50,000 cash prize along with a chance at a pilot with a Beef Alliance member company. The competition is open to any startup that has a potential solution for the cattle feeding industry. An emphasis is being placed on solutions addressing animal nutrition and production efficiency, livestock monitoring and traceability, food safety, business management, and animal health.

Listen to the radio report below.

Beef Alliance Startup Challenge Encourages Innovation in Cattle Industry

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West