Beautiful Shrubs to Add Colorful Winter Interest to the Garden

Some beautiful shrubs to add tons of colorful winter interest to your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Winter has a beauty all its own, especially when you include plants with eye-catching features during the colder months. Try adding these shrubs for outstanding winter interest with their fragrant blooms, bright berries, colorful foliage, and unusual bark.

For example, Winter Berry, with its bright red berries. Or, Firethorn, with its bright red-orange berries. These can be planted as a hedge, against a wall or on a trellis.

Sky Pencil Holly will give your garden some vertical structure. This Japanese holly has a tall, narrow form that easily fits into small spaces.

The lovely fragrance of witch hazel is a pleasant surprise in winter. This deciduous shrub with its delicate, threadlike petals that bloom from late fall to early spring.

The stunning appearance and sweet fragrance of Winter Daphne can snap you out of the winter doldrums. Plant it close to an entry or patio so you can enjoy the rosy pinkish purple flower buds that open to light pink or white star-shape blooms.

