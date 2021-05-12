How to beat and treat some common grape pests and diseases. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are quite a few pests who like to munch on grapes just as much as we humans do. Some of the common pests you might find, include: Japanese Beetles, Black Vine Weevils, Grape Cane Girdlers, Grape Mealybugs, and Grassy Winged Sharpshooters. Aphids, Butterflies, mites, and Scale also have a hunger for the fruit on the vines.

As if the number of pests that attack grapes wasn’t enough, there are also quite a few diseases that you’ll need to keep an eye out for. One example is Pearce’s Disease. A number of insects (including glassy-winged sharpshooters) spread this bacterial disease. You’ll see leaves turn yellow or red at the edges or centers. They often drop off the vine but leave the little stem end attached.

Of course, the best way to fight against these hungry pests and diseases is to prevent them in the first place. Use dormant sprays, prune and destroy effected parts immediately, and try planting new vines that are resistant to diseases in your area. If you do use pesticides or fungicides and it rains, respray.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Beating and Treating Common Grape Pests and Diseases